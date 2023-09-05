PEPT: ‘What Is Likely To Happen Is That Its Going To Be A Rerun Between Only Two Candidates’ -Dele Momodu

A PDP Chieftain, Dele Momodu has alleged that the tribunal’s likely judgment is to order a re-run between only two candidates. He noted that the judges will also decide whether it will be between Obi and Tinubu or Atiku and Tinubu. He also alleged that the ruling party don’t stand a chance against the PDP in a two-horse race election.

He said in an interview with Channels TV, ”What is likely to happen is that it’s going to be a rerun between only two candidates. I don’t know whether it will be Peter Obi or Atiku. If it is Atiku, I can tell you that most people will prefer an Atiku. And even in the last election, I’m sure if you look at the demographics, race and ethnicity are key factors. You can see that APC did not do well in South-South, APC did not do well in South East and APC only struggled in the South West.”

