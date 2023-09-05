PEPT Verdict: We Were Told Not To Come To Work Tomorrow For Our Own Good’ -Court Staff Reveals

As the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) prepares to announce its verdict on the petitions challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25th presidential election this Wednesday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has taken precautionary measures. These measures involve instructing its staff not to come to work on that day to ensure their safety.

An unnamed court staff member shared this information with The Punch paper, revealing that only a limited number of accredited staff would be allowed to enter the courtroom on Wednesday. This decision was made with the staff’s well-being in mind, and tags would be distributed to those required to be present for work. The staff member stated, “We were told not to come to work on Wednesday, and only those with tags would be allowed into the court premises on that day. They said it was for our own good. I heard they would provide tags for those who come to work, so only a few people will be present.”

Chief Registrar Bangari, however, characterized this as an internal administrative issue, emphasizing that the staff’s absence on that particular day was an internal matter. He also noted the ongoing strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Musa Alonge, the Treasurer for the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, affirmed the union’s affiliation with the NLC and their commitment to following the NLC’s decisions.

