PEPT Verdict: There Are Only Three Possible Outcomes – Lawyer, Olutunbosun Osifowora

A legal practitioner, Olutunbosun Osifowora recently shed light on the potential outcomes of the presidential election dispute, emphasizing three distinct possibilities that could unfold.

Speaking about what the judgment of the Court of Appeal could be, Osifowora, in an interview with TVC , said there are only three things that can happen. He said the first possible outcome is that President Bola Tinubu’s victory will be validated by the Court of Appeal. Alternatively, Osifowora explained that the court may decide to withdraw the incumbent president’s mandate and order a rerun between the top two candidates from the initial election. Lastly, Osifowora highlighted the possibility of the court removing the sitting president from office and replacing him with one of the petitioners involved in the dispute.

According to Osifowora: “There are three things that can only happen here, nothing outside the three. First, they affirm the sitting president’s position that he was validly elected and sworn in. Secondly, they may withdraw his mandate and ask for a rerun amongst the first two candidates. Even the Constitution provides for a rerun. Three is that they take out the mandate of the sitting president and replace him with one of the petitioners depending on how the court deems it fit. So these are the three things”.

Watch the video of the interview from 14:40

