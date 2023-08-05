PEPT Tribunal: What I Would Have Done If I’m A Judge -Momodu Speaks On 25% Of The FCT

In the live chat with Seun Okin of Channels TV in a live podcast on Twitter, Dele Momodu spoke on the 25% constitutional requirement of the FCT, as he revealed how he would have looked at it if he was the judge. Dele Momodu noted that the 25% FCT requirement is compulsory and neither Atiku nor Tinubu had 25%, which means that they failed short of the requirement. He said;

“25% in FCT is compulsory, so neither Atiku nor Tinubu had 25% so on that basis it means they failed short of the requirement. I believe that on the basis of this, the election is inconclusive that is my believe and they should go for a re-run. If I am a judge that Is the way I would look it, that okay Peter Obi had 25% in FCT, he did not have enough spread in 2/3 of 36 states, Tinubu did not have FCT like my principal Atiku, so that renders the election inconclusive and the judgement should be clear on that”.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the link below; https://twitter.com/gi21160024gift/status/1687925851772313600?s=46

