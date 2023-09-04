PEPT: The Delay in Judgment Has Raised Questions Regarding the Legitimacy of Tinubu’s Govt – Adeolu

As Nigerians anxiously await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), Adebayo Adeolu, a lawyer, author, and public affairs analyst, has urged the Tribunal to promptly conclude its findings. According to him, the delay in delivering judgment has raised questions regarding the legitimacy of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

In an interview with THE SUN, Adeolu emphasized that this delay has created distractions for the President and his team, adversely affecting the overall performance of the government. He stated, “The Presidential Elections Tribunal should round off their findings as the delay has not allowed the government to settle down and this has put a question on the legitimacy of the democratic government across the globe.”

Addressing other national issues, he underscored the importance of tackling critical challenges in Nigeria, such as the Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB crisis, rising inflation, and improving the ease of doing business. Adeolu argued that relying solely on palliative measures does not provide a comprehensive solution to the economic issues facing the country.

Regarding the wave of military coups in francophone West and Central Africa, Adeolu linked these events to problems of bad governance, prolonged presidential terms, security concerns, and terrorism. He suggested that these coups might be driven by a desire to renegotiate terms with former colonial powers and called for support for the new military governments in these French territories.

