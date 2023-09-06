PEPT: Some Ministers and Legislators Boasting About the Outcome Amazed Our Party – LP

The Labour Party has expressed concern over retired Justice Mary Odili’s preemptive statement regarding the upcoming judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), as reported by VANGUARD. Obiora Ifoh, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, voiced these concerns in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ifoh stated, “The unguarded statement from the former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja, last week at a colloquium to mark the 25th anniversary of the elevation of a renowned jurist, JK Gadzama to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

“And the boasting of some persons, serving Ministers and notable legislators about the outcome has left our party in shock.”

The party deems it unfortunate when individuals who understand the importance of judicial sanctity make preemptive comments to display loyalty, negatively impacting the nation’s democratic journey.

Additionally, the party criticized Justice Odili’s excessive praise for the legal counsels of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event.

The party highlighted the inconsistency of the PEPC’s decision to reject live television coverage during the petition hearings while now desiring live coverage for the judgment. They questioned this sudden policy change.

Ifoh also commented on efforts to blame political opposition for orchestrated problems, emphasizing the people’s right to demonstrate in a democracy and the duty of state security agents to protect both demonstrators and non-demonstrators.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm, adhere to the rule of law, and understand that the matter has not yet reached its final conclusion. The party stressed the importance of due process and the rule of law for the nation’s progress.

