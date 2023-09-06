PEPT: Reactions Trail Tribunal’s Decision To Strike Out APM’s Petition Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has made a significant decision by striking out a petition submitted by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), aiming to disqualify President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to a report by Punch on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the election tribunal dismissed the petition, deeming it “incompetent.”

In the ruling delivered by the tribunal’s chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani, it was stated that the issues raised by APM in their petition pertained to pre-election matters and could only be resolved by the Federal High Court.

Justice Tsammani declared that the APM’s petition lacked merit, as they failed to substantiate their arguments.

Furthermore, the tribunal noted that since the petition revolved around Tinubu’s disqualification from participating in the February 25th presidential election, APM should have taken legal action within 14 days after Tinubu’s nomination as his party’s flag bearer.

The decision of the tribunal regarding APM’s petition has generated various reactions from the public. While some anticipated this outcome, others are closely watching the tribunal’s rulings on the petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

