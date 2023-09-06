PEPT: Photos Of Supporters Outside The Election Petition Court, Abuja

Outside the venue of the presidential election tribunal, Some groups of supporters that comprise of Men, women and children are seen with placards in support of their various candidates in the ongoing Case at the Tribunal. Among the people seen outside the Court, the Youth Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Dayo Israel And other Leaders of the Campaign groups of Different political parties were spotted there.

Following the Pictures that were posted on different social media platforms, Some Women and Children were seen holding postcards in support of the Incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Checkout the screen capture of the Post on Twitter and some pictures from the Tribunal premises below.

The Security Agencies were posted to the Premises of the Presidential Petition Tribunal to ensure a Peaceful support from the Supporters of different Political parties. The pictures has showed that Nigerian Citizens are eager to know their President by competence and they are ready to accept the decision of the Tribunal today.

