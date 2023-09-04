PEPT: No election have attracted such level of blackmail & intimidation of Judiciary- Femi Falana

Mr. Femi Falana, a Nigerian human rights lawyer, said that concerning the presidential election petition tribunal, no election has attracted such level of blackmail and intimidation of the judiciary.

Mr. Femi Falana made the statement in an interview with Channels TV during the Politics Today program, when Seun Okinbaloye asked him since the tribunal will be sitting to give judgement on Wednesday, what his view on the happening around the tribunal case and the pressure on the judiciary including some of the issues that have been raised.

Mr. Falana responded,

“We have been having election petition since colonial era but no election has attracted such level of blackmail and intimidation of judiciary. Just last Friday in Abuja where I addressed the Nigerian Labour Union, some dubious character, got a copy of the video cassette and they put on top in a criminal manner that if judiciary failed Nigerians, there should be a coup as if I said that… “

Falana said that is the level of intimidation that is going on. He said he is worried that people give impression that everything ends with Tribunal’s judgement.

“Any party that loses on Wednesday still has opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court. So what is the basis for the cheap blackmail that is going on.”

Watch video (27:22)

