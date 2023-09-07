PEPT Judgment: Reactions As Sen. Murray-Bruce Commends Judges for Doing Their Job Exceptionally Well

Founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, has sparked massive reactions on Twitter over his comment on yesterday’s judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected President of the country.

Murray-Bruce, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose candidate in the election, Atiku Abubakar, had challenged Tinubu’s election, started his post by saying that candidates should not bother to challenge election results in the courts once a winner has been declared.

In his words:

“Once elections have been held and a winner is announced, we must follow the Jonathan doctrine and accept the people’s verdict in the interest of democracy and the nation. Our elections don’t have to end in the courts.”

He went on to say that now that the court has given its verdict on the 2023 presidential election, everyone should accept it and move on in the interest of the nation.

According to him, Tinubu is the “duly elected and undisputed President of Nigeria,” as the PEPT judgment has settled all questions and erased all doubts.

He then said this of the judges regarding the judgment:

“I commend the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court for doing a challenging job exceptionally well. It was democracy that won.”

Then he lavished praise on Tinubu for his performance in his first 100 days in office in the following words:

“Coincidentally, this verdict is coming as the President marks a hundred days in office, days that have been eventful, effective, and decisive. And now, without this unnecessary uncertainty hanging over his head, we can expect even better days.”

Finally, he cautioned the opposition and its supporters to be mindful of their words and actions, especially considering the recent wave of military coups in the West African sub-region.

Understandably, his post greatly divided opinions on the microblogging app. While some supported him, the greater majority disagreed with him. Many questioned his loyalty to his party and its presidential candidate, Atiku.

Read some selected reactions here:

What is your take on the former lawmaker’s position on the judgment?

