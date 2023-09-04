PEPT’ Judgement: Tinubu is not worried because he knows he won the election -Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s media aid, responded to the question Seun Okinbaloye, Channels TV anchor, asked him if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is worried whether the Presidential election petition tribunal judgement may favour him or not.

Ajuri responded to Seun Okinbaloye in an interview with Channels TV during the Politics Today program when he was talking about the presidential election petition tribunal judgement scheduled for the 6th of September.

Ajuri Ngelale said that President Tinubu is travelling out of the country and won’t be around the day the judgement will be given, however, he is unperturbed. He said Tinubu sees no need to threaten or raise speculations about the judicial officers, that the panellists will make informed decisions based on facts before them, and that the mandate the Nigerians freely given to him will stand.

“Tinubu is not worried because he believes he won the election.”

He said they have presented the best case, evidence on their sides and they have the most talented legal team, in the country that are working with the facts. He said the fact was that they won in more places across all geopolitical spread with the right numbers in the right ways.”

Watch video (22:34)

