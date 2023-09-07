PEPT Judgement: Those celebrating know the truth –Jibrin Okutepa reacts

The eagerly awaited verdict from the presidential election petition tribunal, convened in Abuja, has at last been pronounced, addressing various petitions related to the presidential election.

As a matter of record, several months ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the victor of the February 25th election.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party had expressed their rejection of the election’s outcome. Subsequently, they pursued legal avenues to challenge INEC’s declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner.

Following today’s ruling, Jibrin Okutepa, one of Mr. Peter Obi’s legal representatives, has taken to his social media platform to assert that the truth is known to Nigerians. In his statement, he highlighted that even those celebrating the judgment are aware of the underlying truth.

He stated, “Judgments have been delivered. Justice is different from judgment. Nigeria shall reap the fruits of what is being doled out by those we trust to do what is right. Those who received judgments know the truth in their hearts. Those celebrating know the truth. Truth is constant.”

see screenshot of the post;

Oj_Gist (

)