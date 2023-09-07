NEWS

PEPT Judgement: Teslim Folarin congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, and the APC

Sen. Teslim Folarinon, a former Senate leader who is running for governor of Oyo State in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, congratulated President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the party on their victories at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday.

According to The PUNCH, the presidential tribunal rejected the petitions submitted by the Allied Peoples Movement, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for being unjustified.

The ruling was hailed as a triumph for democracy and sound administration in a statement personally signed by Folarin.He commended the president and stated that the judgment will serve as a tonic to further stimulate the President to carry out his Renewed Hope Agenda, he claimed.

Folarin urged the opposition to work with the president and the APC to advance the nation as a result.

