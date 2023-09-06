PEPT Judgement: So Much Tension And Apprehension, Calm Down -Shehu Sani Tells Nigerians

The long awaited presidential Election Tribunal Judgement is here. It can be recalled that the Appeal Court judges revealed on Monday that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal would be giving its judgement on Wednesday, 6th of September, 2023. However, in a reacting to the atmosphere around the country surrounding the Tribunal Judgement, Former Nigerian Senator, Sen Shehu Sani released a statement his twitter handle where he urged all Nigerians to calm down and take it easy as they watch their television. His statement reads;

“So much tension and apprehension.Citizens of the Federal Republic,Calm down, take it easy and watch your TV”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Sen Shehu Sani his twitter handle; In a report published by the Cable, it was reported that the justices have arrived and they are already sitter in court.

What do you have to say about this statement from Shehu Sani?

