PEPT Judgement: Reactions As PEPT Rules That Obi Failed To Provide Proof Of Electoral Irregularities

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has ruled that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, did not provide evidence of electoral irregularities that they claimed happened during the February 25th presidential election.

In the report which was made by Channels Television on Wednesday September 6, 2023, the tribunal ruled that the Labour Party and Peter Obi claimed that false election results were submitted, but they did not specify the polling units that that happened.

The tribunal also ruled that in their petition, Labour Party and Peter Obi alleged overvoting and rigging, but failed to specify the polling units where the rigging took place.

“Pleading must set out material facts and particulars. In the instant petition, there was no effort to prove specific allegations, particulars of complaints,” the tribunal ruled.

The tribunal added that the law is clear that when someone raises allegations of irregularities in a particular polling unit, the person must provide proof of the particular irregularities in that polling unit before the petition can succeed.

The tribunal also ruled that the Labour Party and Peter Obi claimed that election did not take place in some polling units, but did not specify details of the polling units where there were alleged complaints of irregularities.

The tribunal added – “It was only in one instant that figures were given of alleged suppressed votes and we all know that elections are about figures.”

The ruling has sparked mixed reactions from members of the public. While members of the ruling party, APC, have been celebrating the ruling, the Labour Party supporters are obviously disappointed with the ruling.

Below are some of the reactions from people:

Richiehenshaw (
)

