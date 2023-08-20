PEPT: ‘It is conceivable that the court might confirm Tinubu’s victory in its judgment.”-Christopher Sarki

Former Route Commander at the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and National Chairman of the Coalition to Strengthen Democracy for Good Governance Initiative (CSDGGI), Christopher B. Sarki, recently offered his opinions as Nigerians eagerly await the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal based in Abuja.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Christopher B. Sarki shared his perspective on the situation: “Yes, it is conceivable that the court might affirm Tinubu’s victory in its judgment, notwithstanding the numerous irregularities during the presidential election.”

Even yet, he continued, “the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) worked hard to complete the election and declare the results.” Given that democracy is the best type of government, despite the difficulties ordinary Nigerians and Africans confront in a democratic society, we should remain committed to making progress.

