PEPT: “It is conceivable that the court might affirm Tinubu’s victory in its judgment” –Christopher Sarki

Christopher B. Sarki, the National Chairman of the Coalition to Strengthen Democracy for Good Governance Initiative (CSDGGI) and a former Route Commander at the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), recently shared his thoughts as Nigerians eagerly await the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal based in Abuja.

The outcome of the Presidential Election, as officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and leader of the All Progressives Congress, emerge as the winner of the highest political office in the country. This victory was achieved over opponents such as Peter Obi from the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

The presidential candidates of both the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the outcome of the election at the Presidential Election Tribunal situated in Abuja. The Nigerian public is anxiously awaiting the verdict that the Court will eventually deliver after considering all submitted petitions.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Christopher B. Sarki shared his perspective on the situation: “Yes, it is conceivable that the court might affirm Tinubu’s victory in its judgment, notwithstanding the numerous irregularities during the presidential election.”

He added: “Nevertheless, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made diligent efforts to conclude the election and announce the outcome.” In the face of challenges encountered by ordinary Nigerians and Africans living under a democratic regime, our determination to progress should persist, as democracy stands as the optimal form of governance.

