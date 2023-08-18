PEPT: INEC can never run a free and fair election as it is presently constituted–Comrade Kunle Ajayi

In an interview with Comrade Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, a core activist of the Leftist Movement and former Lagos State Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC), various national issues were discussed. According to a report published by the Independent paper on 18 August 2023, he expressed his views on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the possibility of an acceptable rerun election between the three major parties in Nigeria: APC, PDP, and LP.

EJIKEME OMENAZU asked Mr Ajayi: “As Nigerians are patiently waiting for the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, do you see the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as presently constituted conducting an acceptable rerun election between the three major parties, APC, PDP, and LP if the Justices of the tribunal rule so?”

Comrade Kunle Wizeman Ajayi responded by saying: “This INEC can never run a free and fair election as it is presently constituted. And I do not even see any redemption coming if either PDP or LP takes over. We all can see at the National Assembly that they are all the same. They have already started sharing money. They all mock the masses. They all accept the wicked policies of Tinubu without even a critique. APC, PDP, and LP are all the same set of rogue politicians in different parties. So, Nigerians must stop putting their hopes in any rerun elections or at the tribunal. What we need to do now is to put our destinies into our hands by rising collectively to demand a reversal of all the bad and wicked policies that are now making Nigerians gnash their teeth in pains and hardships.”

Chibabyval (

)