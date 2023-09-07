PEPT: If They Had Done What We Have Been Telling Them, We May Not Have All This Noise’ -Sani

Yabagi Sani, the Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has claimed that the controversies surrounding the 2023 election at the Presidential Election Tribunal could have been avoided if the petitioners had heeded IPAC’s call for unity. He emphasized that once the President is declared the winner of the election, all political parties are expected to rally behind him for his success.

In an interview with Arise TV , Sani stated, “The nation requires deliberate cohesiveness; it doesn’t happen automatically. It’s important to remember that Nigeria extends beyond the APC. If you add up the votes received by Asiwaju and those of the two other opposition parties, the opposition parties collectively outnumber the President’s votes. Nevertheless, the key point is that the President has been declared the winner, so we should all unite and support him. I believe that if they had followed our advice, we might not be experiencing all this turmoil today.”

Watch The Video From 3:55 Minutes

BurstMedia (

)