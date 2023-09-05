PEPT: If The Judiciary Does Not Handle This Properly, People May Not Go Out TO Vote – Alaba Yusuf

As Nigerians await the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal on the 6th of September, 2023 on the petitions filed by the people’s democratic party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the labour party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a chieftain of the people’s democratic party, Alaba Yusuf has stated that if the judiciary fails to handle the delivery of the judgment properly in the perception of the public, the people may not go out to vote in subsequent elections.

According to Alaba Yusuf, the people went to to vote in the 2023 presidential election because they had hope in the use of BVAS and the electronic transmission of results which eventually did not work as planned.

In his argument, Alaba stated that the judiciary should make sure that the right thing and the right judgement is delivered in order to restore the confidence Nigerians have on the independent national electoral commission.

In his words, Alaba stated “if the judiciary does not handle this properly, people may not go out to vote”.

Alaba made this remark during and interview a few moments ago.

