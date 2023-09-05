NEWS

PEPT: If The Judiciary Does Not Handle This Properly, People May Not Go Out TO Vote – Alaba Yusuf

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

As Nigerians await the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal on the 6th of September, 2023 on the petitions filed by the people’s democratic party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the labour party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a chieftain of the people’s democratic party, Alaba Yusuf has stated that if the judiciary fails to handle the delivery of the judgment properly in the perception of the public, the people may not go out to vote in subsequent elections.

According to Alaba Yusuf, the people went to to vote in the 2023 presidential election because they had hope in the use of BVAS and the electronic transmission of results which eventually did not work as planned.

In his argument, Alaba stated that the judiciary should make sure that the right thing and the right judgement is delivered in order to restore the confidence Nigerians have on the independent national electoral commission.

In his words, Alaba stated “if the judiciary does not handle this properly, people may not go out to vote”.

Alaba made this remark during and interview a few moments ago.

Here is the video (from 28-29 minutes)

B-GlobalGist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Shehu Sani React To What John Onaiyekan Said Regarding The 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal

7 mins ago

Hojlund Reveals What Casemiro Told Him After Being Grabbed By The Brazilian During Arsenal Clash

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Candidate Deserves Win, As PEPC Delivers Verdict Tomorrow – Bode George; Obasanjo Hits Bola Tinubu

18 mins ago

Kogi: Tribunal sacks Sen. Jibrin Isah, orders supplementary election

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button