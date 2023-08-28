PEPT Debunks Rumors That It Has Fixed September 16 For Judgment Between Atiku, Obi And Tinubu

According to Sahara Reporters, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), has come out to refute claims that it has set September 16 as the date in which it will deliver judgment on the relevant cases, as the country waits in anticipation for the results of the petitions filed by the Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party contesting the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 elections.

According to a report posted by Sahara Reporters on its verified Twitter handle on Monday, the Secretary of the PEPT panel, Barrister Josephine J. Ekperobe debunked the rumor while speaking to a correspondent from another media outlet.

When asked if the five-member panel of Appeal Court Justices, had set September 16 as the date to issue rulings on the petitions filed by the PDP and Labour Party against the APC and its presidential candidate? Ekperobe replied gently that the court had not yet set a date for any of the cases that had been brought before it.

