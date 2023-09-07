PEPT: Anyone who expect that what we saw yesterday we Aren’t supposed to see it is not realistic- Simeon Reef

Simeon Reef, Co-Founder, Foremost Magazine, said anyone who expected that, what we saw at the presidential election petition tribunal yesterday, we are not supposed to see it is not being realistic.

Simeon Reef made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program, when he was asked to react to the judgment by the Presidential election petition tribunal yesterday between Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and APM against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Simeon Reef said,

“Anyone who expected that what we saw yesterday we are not supposed to see it is not being realistic. The Presidency is perceived to be the most beautiful lady in the land and every man strive to stay with her for 4 years. Even if the man does not want to stay with her for the next four years, his cronies that are there will ensure he gets it at all cost.”

Simeon Reef said hopefully the matter will get to the Supreme Court. He said even if the matter gets to the Supreme Court, he said with what happened yesterday, one can tell that we will have almost nothing different. He said it is always unfortunate when it is the court that decides the outcome of the election.

Watch video (1:06:48)

pecial (

)