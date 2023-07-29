Pepe’s Ligue 1 Loan Spell Last Season Compared To That Of Folarin Balogun Ahead Of Next Season

The 2022-23 league campaign witnessed two intriguing loan spells by Arsenal players Nicolas Pepe and Folarin Balogun. While both players sought temporary moves to gain valuable experience and game time, their respective journeys took different paths. This article aims to compare and analyze the impact of their loan spells shedding light on their performances, growth, and potential implications for their debatable future with Arsenal ahead of next season.

Nicolas Pepe embarked on a loan move to a Ligue 1 club, Nice to rekindle his form and confidence. As an established player, much was expected from him during his temporary stint. Throughout the season, Pepe demonstrated glimpses of his brilliance, contributing with 6 league goals with no assists. However, inconsistency plagued his performances, hindering him from reaching his full potential.

Despite his moments of brilliance, Pepe’s inability to consistently deliver at the highest level raised questions about his adaptability to new surroundings. Nevertheless, his loan spell allowed him to face different tactical setups and styles of play, which could serve as valuable experience for his return to Arsenal as long as he doesn’t leave the club this summer. Should Nicolas Pepe remain with the club this summer, he would have to fight hard to be considered for a consistent and impactful role with Arsenal who now have more options in attack.

Folarin Balogun on the other hand, sought a loan move to Ligue 1 club Reims to gain valuable first-team exposure. Unlike Pepe, Balogun’s primary objective was to develop and hone his skills in a competitive environment being a much younger player. His loan spell proved to be a resounding success, as he quickly adapted to the physicality and demands of the French Ligue scoring 21 goals and providing 2 assists last season.

Balogun showcased his clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and ability to link up play. His impressive goal-scoring tally and consistent displays earned him recognition and increased his stock as a future prospect for Arsenal.

Comparing the two loan spells, it becomes evident that while Pepe experienced highs and lows, Balogun’s loan spell was a positive step in his career progression. Pepe’s inconsistencies highlighted the reasons why Mikel Arteta had to let him go on loan last season. On the other hand, Balogun’s seamless transition and success in Ligue 1 emphasized the significance of regular playing time in nurturing young talents.

His loan spell provided him with the confidence, exposure, and competitive edge required to excel at higher levels in the future. Though Balogun is heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer just like Pepe’s future remains undecided, they have valuable lessons to take from their respective loan spells, which could significantly impact their careers in the future. Pepe must harness the experience gained and work on his consistency, while Balogun should build on his successful spell and continue honing his skills to reach his full potential. Only time will tell whether both players will evolve into great finishers in the future irrespective of where they ply their trades next season.

