PEPC: Why Labour Party rejected Tribunal judgement

The labour party, LP, rejected the court’s decision against mr. Peter Obi, its presidential candidate, on Wednesday. According to the Punch, labour party, LP, and mr. Peter Obi, who was running for president in 2023, claimed that the election had been rigged in favor of president Bola Tinubu, but the presidential election petition court rejected that claim. The court, headed by justice Abba Mohammed, found that Obi and the LP had not provided sufficient evidence to back up their argument that the february 25 election was marked by overt corruption. The court also rejected the argument that president Bola Tinubu had been found guilty of a drug trafficking offence in the United States.

The court ruled in a joint lawsuit brought by the labour party and its candidate, mr. Peter Obi, that Tinubu’s $460,000 fine in the United States was a civil case based on the facts disclosed to it. In light of all of this, the labour party claimed that justice had not been done through Obiora Ifoh, the party’s national publicity secretary. “we watched with dismay and trepidation as the five-member panel of the presidential election petition court led by justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed petitions today, and we reject the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the constitution and the people’s will,” he said.

“the tribunal, in its wisdom, refused to admit the obvious after witnessing and denying an electoral robbery on February 25, 2023. Democracy is in jeopardy, and we won’t stop fighting until the people win. We applaud our legal team’s tenacity for bravely revealing the fury of our system. “we can only beg for Nigeria’s democracy, but we won’t give up on it.” Following consultation with our lawyers, “the certified true copy will be followed by the presentation of the party’s position specifics.” “a new nigeria is possible, and we encourage all supporters of democracy to remain tenacious and optimistic about it.”

Victors_news (

)