PEPC verdict: It’s written history — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, “has expressed his satisfaction with the Presidential Elections Petition Court’s (PEPC) decision confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), its candidate, President Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima, in the election on February 25.” Source gathered.

According to Nigerian Tribune, After the ruling, he expressed his satisfaction, saying that, “the PEPC had “written history” by eschewing intimidation and all forms of prejudice in order to give justice in accordance with the law to the majority of individuals who wished to have their decisions recognised.”

According to a statement from his spokeswoman, Garba Shehu, “If anybody has won today, it is the democracy and the people,” and “with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and the results are final.”

In order to keep its commitments to the populace, “he recommended the new APC administration under Tinubu to win everyone’s support.”

“Along with thanking everyone for keeping the peace throughout this time, the former president prayed for continuing advancement and growth under the APC administration.” Source stated.

Nigerian Tribune further reported, “He offered his congratulations to the President, the Vice President, and the APC for winning the legal battle, and wished them luck in realising the aspirations of the people.”

