PEPC: The Court Refused To Televise Proceedings But Said Judgement Should Be Televised Live- Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a renowned Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council has stated that the presidential election petition court refused to televise the proceedings at the court but said that the judgement should be televised live

The above statement was contained in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Tuesday

His statement is coming after the presidential election petition court released the official date to deliver judgement on the PEPC case

Okonkwo, in a post that he shared on his page, said that the court refused to televise the court proceedings despite the application by the petitioners that the proceedings should be televised but surprisingly, the court has decided to televise the judgement where only the judges are allowed to speak

He said the decision looks more like changing the goalpost in the middle of the game

Kindly read part of his post below

