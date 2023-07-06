PEPC: Reactions As Tinubu Tenders LP Membership Register To Prove Obi Wasn’t Party Member

The lead counsel to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on Wednesday, tendered a copy of the Labour Party (LP) membership register for Anambra State to prove his client’s claim that Peter Obi, the party’s candidate in the February 25 election, wasn’t a duly registered member of the party.

Tinubu and Shettima, through their lawyers, had argued, Obi wasn’t qualified to contest the election on the LP’s platform because he was a member of the party at the time of the election. Chief Wole Olanipekun, therefore, tendered the register along with the cover letter from the party, dated April 25, 2022, which was forwarded to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to prove his argument.

But reacting to the report which was shared by a former Spokesman of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Organization, Festus Keyama, from The Nation newspaper, his Twitter handle, most people seemed to believe that the evidence was inconsequential. Many said that it was a party affair and Tinubu’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no right to meddle in another party’s internal affairs.

To others, another had already ruled in a similar case brought against Obi by another party, the APM, in his favour.

