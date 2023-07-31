PEPC Prepares for Judgement on Presidential Election Petitions Against President Bola Tinubu

Accord to Vangaurd report, The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja is gearing up to deliver its judgment on three petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu. Justice Haruna Tsammani, heading the five-member panel, has directed all parties to appear before the court tomorrow to adopt their final briefs of argument.

The petitions were filed against President Tinubu by the former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi. The court has now invited them to present their written addresses in relation to their respective petitions.

As the anticipation for the judgment date builds, all parties involved are preparing to make their case in this critical legal battle that seeks to challenge the outcome of the presidential election. Tomorrow’s adoption of final briefs marks a significant milestone in the process, bringing the nation one step closer to a final resolution on these election disputes.

Credit: Vangaurd

