PEPC: Obi urges ‘agents of retrogression’ not to divert the judiciary

According to Vanguard reports, ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has issued a warning to those he described as agents of retrogression to disist from conducts capable of distracting the judiciary from doing justice to the cases before them.

Peter Obi

This was said by Obi in a statement released on Friday in Abuja and signed by Diran Onifade, the head of the Obi-Datti Media office.

The media office claimed to have observed “with profound concern” the orchestration by agents of retrogression to divert and defocus the country’s judiciary from the important national task at hand.

Onifade stated, “We view some recent strange events involving our judiciary to be completely unnecessary and wholly unacceptable, starting with the potential of disorder and chaos should the candidate of the ruling party be formally removed by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PECP);

“…the allegations that the esteemed Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukoyade Ariwoola, had a phone conversation with a few people, which the Supreme Court later denied, and most recently, the bizarre false information that claimed one of the panellists at the current hearing before the PEPC had resigned.

Without a doubt, individuals responsible for these peculiar schemes have their own cunning goals in mind, which undoubtedly are not those of the country.

When they should be entirely focused on the important national assignment that must be completed with everyone’s support and collaboration, our judiciary shouldn’t be burdened by these distractions.

“There is no doubt that the outcome of the judiciary’s task will affect the future of this nation. To help them steer the ship of Nigeria State away from perdition and towards safety, all hands must be on deck.

“Therefore, Obi-Datti Media office wishes to call on all patriots desiring to see a new Nigeria to desist from any action that may prevent their Lordships from delivering justice,” it says.

In addition, we want to use this platform to tell these rogue Troll and Fog Machine agents to stop trying to discredit or capture Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed using any scheme they can think of.

At least seven phoney demarketing and discrediting attempts against our Principals have failed, we recollect.

“Plans to intensify these desperate acts before the PEPC ruling have us even more concerned. Nigerians must not be naive enough to fall for or accept such elaborate, phoney, and dubious ruses that are used solely for political gain.

“While we continue to appreciate the efforts made by our security services to keep Nigeria safe, we kindly request that they take steps to make sure that our Principals are safe and secure in their person, movement, and property while they engage in both public and private undertakings.

“Therefore, Obi-Datti Media Office wishes to call on all patriots desiring to see a new Nigeria to desist from any action that may hinder the administration of justice by their Lordships or other types of nefarious activities that may heat up the national polity,” it says.

source: Vanguard

Awefesthus (

)