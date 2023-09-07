PEPC: Apapa, Abure Led Labour Party Disagree As Tribunal Dismisses Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu

According to Nigeria Tribune, the two factions of the Labour Party have expressed contrasting opinions in response to the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) dismissing the petition submitted by the Labour Party presidential candidate contesting the results of the election on February 25. The ruling, according to the Julius Abure wing of the party, will only make Nigerian democracy sob.

According to Nigeria Tribune, Obiora Ifoh, the party’s national publicity secretary, said this in a statement and added that party levels are currently reviewing the verdict in order to provide additional commentary. “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation today’s dismissal of petitions by the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, and we reject the outcome of the judgement in its entirety because justice was not served, it did not reflect the law, and it did not reflect the will of the people,” the statement reads.

“Nigerians witnessed the electoral robbery that occurred on February 25, 2023, which was universally condemned, but the Tribunal, in its wisdom, refused to accept the obvious. “What is at stake is democracy, and we will not back down until the people triumph. “Details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with our lawyers and receipt of the Certified True Copy of the judgement. “We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible,” Pastor Obiorah said.

The Lamidi Bashiru Apapa-led crew, on the other hand, said it wholeheartedly supported the PEPT’s conclusion and called Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi’s legal challenge “a wild goose chase” and claimed it was intended to justify a $15 million spend. Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, the alliance’s spokesman, mentioned this in a statement released in response to the PEPT’s decision.

“Our party agrees with the tribunal that the Labour Party’s Make Regarding the Blurred 18,088 The results Sheets Is Completely Untrue. The party should have representatives at each voting unit with a copy of the result sheet, but Peter Obi fraudulently converted the money owed to our representatives across all of Nigeria, and they all refuse to represent the party at all polling units.

“On Peter Obi’s request that a 25% FCT vote be required before a president can be declared, we noted that it is a disgrace on Peter Obi’s legal teams to be told in clear terms that Abuja is equal to every other state.” “Every Nigerian is equal in Nigeria because, according to the tribunal, residents of Abuja do not have special privileges,” Arabambi stated in the statement.

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)