Pep Guardiola gives Erling Haaland a peck on the cheek after winning the UEFA Super Cup

Few moments ago, Manchester City locked horns with Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup and it was a tough encounter as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

En-Nesyri opened the scoreline for Sevilla just 25 minutes into the game courtesy of a brilliant heading but they were not able to hold on to the lead for long as Pep Guardiola and his men fought their way back into the game.

The Premier League Giant found an equalizer in the 63rd minutes courtesy of a brilliant strike from young Star, Cole Palmer and that was how the game ended.

After the game ended 1-1 both teams headed straight for a penalty shootout, Manchester City were able to convert all 5 of their penalties, while Sevilla were able to convert only 4.

Man City won the game 5-4 on penalties making it their 4th trophy in just 3 months and it’s absolutely amazing. One of the most talked about moment was when Spanish tactician, Pep Guardiola hugged Erling Haaland and also gave him a peck on the cheek as a sign of appreciation after the game.

In the above photo, you could clearly see Pep Guardiola giving Norwegian Forward, Erling Haaland a peck on his cheek after their UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla and they both seems really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Recall that Haaland joined Man City from Borussia Dortmund about a year ago and this is already his 4th trophy with the club. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

