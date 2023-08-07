Pep Guardiola Criticizes Premier League rule changes

Pep Guardiola has lamented “annoying” new refereeing directives designed to combat time wasting during games.

Manchester City and Arsenal’s Community Shield conflict on Sunday noticed the creation of a range of of recent refereeing directives, which includes extending beyond regular time and now no longer permitting a participant who acquired remedy at the pitch once more for 30 seconds.

The former caused over 12 mins of extra time being brought directly to the quit of the sport at Wembley Stadium, with the at the start slated 8 minuted being prolonged after Thomas Partey and Kyle Walker suffered head accidents past due on.

Along with the Community Shield lasting over one hundred mins, all however this weekend’s EFL Championship video games went over the one hundred minute barrier and the FIFA Women’s World Cup has additionally visible video games often have 10 mins delivered on.

Speaking approximately the guideline of thumb changes, Guardiola expressed his disturbing on the period of video games, saying: “It changed into disturbing however we should get used to it. I had the feeling, now no longer due to the fact we have been triumphing 1-0, however that now no longer a good deal took place to increase it for 8 mins.

“It’s a great query for the worldwide board and those due to the fact they do not visit managers and gamers and we should take delivery of it with this quantity of video games. Now the video games can be one hundred mins. Nothing took place nowadays and there has been 8 mins.

“They increase for goals. If you rating 4-three you placed forty five seconds for seven goals, the following day morning at 9am I am [still] right here playing.”

Man City kick off their Premier League marketing campaign on Friday night towards lately promoted Burnley at Turf Moor.

Goldenguy (

)