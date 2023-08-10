People’re Asking Why Terrorism Isn’t Defeated Despite US And French Military Bases In West Africa – Dr. Constance Ikokwu

Amid the ongoing push from foreign powers for a military intervention in Niger Republic over the recent coup that deposed President Mohammed Bazoum, veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Dr. Constance Ikokwu has called out the United States, and its European counterpart, France over their continued military presence in the West African sub-region.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Thursday, August 10, Ikokwu argued that people in West Africa have begun to question the motive behind the thousands of French and American troops deployed mostly across Francophone countries under the guise of fighting terrorism that seems never ending.

She said; “Terrorism used to be located in the Middle East, but the terrorists have left the middle east and set up shop in Africa. Now, we have Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, and then you have Al-Qaeda that has affiliates in the Maghreb, North Africa, and in West Africa. And these countries have been suffering this menace for many years.

And that is also why you also have the US base there with over 1000 soldiers, and the French base with over one thousand military men as well. And this is not only in Niger. They are in all other Francophone countries as well. And people are watching and asking why we have all these military bases and terrorism is defeated. The fight against terrorism doesn’t seem to be working. They are not winning the fight. There is loss of lives, there is further radicalization, there is economic devastation, and a humanitarian crisis. People cannot access health services, and they cannot access education.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:39).

