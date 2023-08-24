‘People Who Worked Around Tinubu Always Tell You That Power At The Center Is Too Much’ – Sowunmi

A Former PDP governorship Aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi has alleged that a lot of people who worked around President Bola Tinubu had advocated for restructuring and devolution of power. He said in an interview with Arise TV news that the President is placing so much power at the center while demanding the scaling down of governance at the state level.

He said, ”It becomes more painful and unacceptable for a President of Bola Tinubu. And I will tell you why, for decades there has been a conversation in the part of the country that he comes from, and it’s about restructuring and putting more powers to the zones.

I have also known that a lot of people who have worked around President Tinubu always tell you that the power at the center is too much. Why will you come at a time when you are inheriting a government that is from your party and now come to shove it in our face that everybody should scale down while the government at the national must scale up.”

[Start From 5:20]



Oxygen (

)