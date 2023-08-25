‘People Who Worked Around Tinubu Always Say That Power At The Center Is Too Much’ -Segun Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi, a former PDP gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State, claimed that individuals close to President Bola Tinubu have advocated for power restructuring and devolution. In an interview with Arise TV news, Sowunmi pointed out that the President is concentrating power at the central level while urging reduced governance at the state level.

Sowunmi explained, “This becomes particularly distressing and unacceptable for someone like Bola Tinubu. The reason behind this is that for many years, the region he hails from has been discussing restructuring and empowering the regions. I’ve also learned that many of those who have worked with President Tinubu express concerns about excessive centralization of power.”

Sowunmi questioned why the President, while inheriting a government from his party, would advocate for downsizing at the state level while increasing central government authority.

Watch The Video From 5:20 Minutes

