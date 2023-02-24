NEWS

People Who Used To Worship Buhari are Now Rebelling Against Him Because They Know He Is Going–Momodu

Dele Momodu, Head of Strategic Communication for the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council, says that this is the first time he has seen members of a political party criticizing their own President because he is about to leave office.

Momodu claimed earlier today that he observed All Progressive Congress leader Adams Oshiomhole insulting President Buhari while standing on the top of a car in Edo State. He maintained that he doesn’t understand what they’re doing and described their behaviour as unruly.

“Nigerians can see how obnoxious these APC people have been, even insulting their own President,” he said. In Edo State, I saw my older brother, Adams Oshiomhole, climb onto the roof of a car and insult Buhari.

People who once worshiped the president are now rebelling against him in ways I have never seen before in politics because they know he is departing office. Despite the fact that I am not a medical professional, what they are doing to me makes no sense at all”.

