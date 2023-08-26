People Who Truly Pray Never Exist Without Divine Value- Prophet Iginla Joshua

Joshua Iginla is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet. In his recent post on facebook make a prophetic declarations to the public.

The man of God went on to say that life become a questionable journey when your prayer life doesn’t generate any Divine value.

While speaking the cleric he reported state that ‘Life becomes a QUESTIONABLE journey when your prayer life doesn’t generate any Divine value. Some people tend to be prayerful but can’t boast of any Divine value traceable to their prayer life.

Speaking further, he said ‘People who truly pray never exist without Divine value. Scripture says: Elijah was a man subject to like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain:and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth brought forth her fruit. James 5:17-18.

The man of God Conluded that ‘That is an expression of Divine value gotten through prayer. Listen, it’s time to stop using prayer as a means to make noise, show us your Divine value. I prophesy, as you pray you shall access Divine value that will make the world stand still for God. In Jesus name.

