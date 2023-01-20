People Who Think North Will Play Ethnicity Against Tinubu Don’t Know How The North Plays Politics- Adamu Garba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant has reacted towards people who share the thought that there will ethnic sentiment against APC presidential aspirant in the north.

He said

Anybody entertaining the thought that the North will play ethnic card against Bola Tinubu in favor of Atiku Abubakar don’t know how the North plays its politics.

In the 2023 elections, it is crucial that Nigerians do not vote based on ethnic sentiment. Doing so would only serve to divide the country and hinder progress.

Instead, it is important to focus on the issues and the qualifications of the candidates. What policies do they propose to improve the lives of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity? What is their track record of delivering on their promises? These are the questions that should guide our voting decisions.

It is also important to remember that politicians often use ethnic sentiment as a tool to gain power and manipulate the electorate. By falling prey to these tactics, we only empower them and undermine the democratic process.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

