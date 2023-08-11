People Who Are Jittery Over El-rufai’s Appointment And Towering Profile Are Behind His Ordeal – Ulamas

According to DAILY TRUST NEWSPAPER, the Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State have claimed that there are certain individuals responsible for the failure to confirm former Governor Nasir El-rufai as a minister. It was previously reported that El-rufai’s confirmation was postponed by the senate due to delays in his security checks. However, the Ulamas, speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, criticized the non-confirmation of El-Rufai and suggested that some people who are anxious about his appointment and influential political status are the cause of his difficulties.

Imam Muhammad Kasshim, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Imams and Ulamas, stated that the former governor’s failure to be confirmed was not solely due to political vendetta and abuse of power by certain individuals.

He criticized the security agencies for relying on a petition from the Shiite group to reject El-Rufai’s confirmation, arguing that the group had been banned by the Federal Government, making their petition invalid.

The Ulamas strongly condemned the petitions lodged against El-Rufai by the Shiite group and others, deeming them baseless and outrageous. They urged the Senate to disregard these unfounded allegations and instead focus on the former Governor’s competence and his contributions to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the previous election.

