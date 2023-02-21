NEWS

People who are against Peter Obi are against the progress of Nigeria – LP National Vice Chairman.

The National Vice Chairman, South South of the Labour Party (LP), Favour Reuben has said that people who are against the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, are against the progress of Nigeria.

Reuben was responding to a recent action by the LP in the country’s North Western region, which dismantled their organization to back Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate.

According to him, those who have a system of corruption and crime are those who are opposed to Obi’s nomination.

Everyone is supporting him right now as I speak with you, even the people from the north.

Only corrupt individuals, those who want to destroy this nation, and those who believe hardship should be this nation’s way of life are unable to support Peter Obi. The only individuals who are unable to support Peter Obi are those, he claimed.

The LP in the North Western part of the country, had on Sunday, collapsed their party structure to support Tinubu.

