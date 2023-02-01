This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People want a president who will hit the ground running from day one, Says Constance Ikokwu.

During an interview with the Arise News Morning Show, Constance Ikokwu, a Nigerian journalist and news analyst, stated that “people want a president who will hit the ground running from day one.” According to the latest bloopers from the APC ruling party’s Ahmed Tinubu while speaking in Akwa Ibom State, he said he made Atiku Abubakar the Senate president; obviously, Mr. Atiku Abubakar was never Senate president but is a former vice president. Unsurprisingly, that viral clang has gone viral in social media.

According to her (Ikokwu), it’s funny but not funny at the same time. I think that this doesn’t do him any favors; it plays right into the suspicion and allegations that he doesn’t have the presence of mind to be president of a developing country like Nigeria, where the president has huge responsibilities. And of course, his handlers have said it again and again that he is okay.

However, the suspicions continue because, as you can see on the campaign trail, he seems to be unraveling, and in my estimation, Nigeria does not want another sick president that will be sick. Though we have experience with the fact that the current president and the former president, Umar Musa Yar’Adua, were also sick and we spent state resources to take care of them,

She further stated: “So it would seem that Aso Rock, the seat of the presidency, is a nursing home, and nobody wants that because we have serious problems in this country and people want a president who will hit the ground running from day one.”

