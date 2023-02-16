NEWS

“People Think Tinubu is Rich, I Begged Him for N2 Million Yesterday” –Oluremi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the lawmaker representing Lagos Central and wife of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), recently revealed the secret to her husband’s fame in the country, saying it was because of his care and financial liberality to all he came across.

She made this disclosure at a meeting with physically challenged individuals in Abuja on Thursday, where she sold the presidential bid of her husband to participants, as she promised that her husband would perform better and even consolidate on the positive legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She said, “Asiwaju’s secret is not about money; contrary to what people think, he is a very compassionate and generous man.” “There is nothing he can’t give.” “When they say he has the money of the world, I just wonder; Mrs. Shettima knows that I begged her just to give me N2 million yesterday.”

She added, “President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation; trust me, what is happening now is just delivery pains.” When a mother wants to deliver, what will happen? Labour, pain. So we are labouring right now to birth a Nigeria that is going to be great.

Source: Daily Trust

