People Storm Atiku’s Campaign in Canoe As He Arrive In Bayelsa State [Photos]

His Excellency, The Former Vice President Of The Federal republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar alongside Delta State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Okowa arrived in Yenagoa, the capital city of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that he was warmly welcome by Hon. Preye Agas and the Presidential Campaign Council.

The Chairmanship Aspirant extolled his leader, Governor Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, Dr. Pamo Dudafa, and Hon. Gesiye Isowo for sustained understanding with each other to make the occasion colorful and successful further promised to work ceaselessly to make PDP wins all the elections.

Speaking earlier today, He said his party will provide basic infrastructures to the poor and less privileges.

Followed by the recent development, People storm the venue using canoe inorder to show their solidarity to the people democratic party.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of PDP campaign support group and other social media platforms, Kindly visit the page to read more.

Content created and supplied by: KappaNews

News )

