People Should Try Not To Reenact The Biafran War — Peter Obi

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter has come out to explain why he thinks that people should try not to Reenact the Biafran War.

Speaking during an interview on AY show, Peter Obi also stated that he is not Contesting for this election because it is the turn of the south east.

Addressing the topic during the interview, Peter Obi said; “Biafran War Has Ended fifty three years ago and should be remain Ended, people should try not to Reenact it and the only way to make it remain Ended is that we now have to build a new country called Nigeria. I always say to people that I am not Contesting for this election because it is the turn of the south east, I don’t want anybody to vote for me on that basis. I am a proud Igbo man, I am a proud South Easterner, but I am even more proud Nigerian”.

You can also click on the link below to watch the full video of the interview;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people think about this video that was shared above? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Content created and supplied by: Okotie_News (via 50minds

News )

#People #Reenact #Biafran #War #Peter #ObiPeople Should Try Not To Reenact The Biafran War — Peter Obi Publish on 2023-01-20 13:30:18