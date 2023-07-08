People Should Stop Looking For Tinubu’s Failure Just Because They Want To Celebrate It —Asari Dokubo

In a recent live video he shot, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo spoke about his bond with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He asserted that he was not Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s physical guest, despite the fact that he was urging those who were in attendance to run for president.

He advised people to stop looking for proof of Tinubu’s failure so they could enjoy it. He said that those who assert he visited President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Aso Rock Villa to request a contract should be aware that he is far more important than such.

“People should quit seeking for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s failure merely because they want to celebrate it, stated the head of the Kalabari kingdom. Even though I did not personally visit Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the election, I backed the people who did and encouraged him to run for president. Those who claim I went to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Aso Rock Villa to ask for a contract should be aware that I am much more than that.

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between the 46th and 51st minutes).

