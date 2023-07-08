NEWS

People Should Stop Looking For Tinubu’s Failure Just Because They Want To Celebrate It — Asari Dokubo

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo discussed his friendship with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a live video he recorded a few hours ago. He claimed that although he was encouraging those who were visiting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for president, he was not Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s physical visitor.

He suggested that people should quit trying to find evidence of Tinubu’s failure just so they could celebrate it. Those who claim he went to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Aso Rock Villa to ask for a contract, he said, should be aware that he is much above such.

The Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “People should stop looking for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s failure just because they want to celebrate it. Long before the election, I was not physically visiting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but I was in support of those visiting and telling him to run for the presidency. Those saying I visited President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Rock Villa because I wanted a contract should know that I am far above such.”

 

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between the 46th and 51st minutes).

 

