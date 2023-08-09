People Should Give Labour Party Lawmakers A Little Time, We Will Make An Impact – Senator Ireti Kingibe

Amid the growing expectations from a cross-section of Nigerians for Labour Party lawmakers to stand up for the people at such a critical period in the country’s economy, a chieftain of the party and serving Senator, Ireti Kingibe has jumped in the defense of herself and her colleagues at the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ with Seun Akinbaloye, Senator Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), called for more patience from the public toward the newly-elected lawmakers at the 10th National Assembly, insisting that in due time, they will begin to make an impact after learning the ropes.

Going further, she also pointed out that it would be difficult for the Labour Party Senators to make any wholesale changes within the system because they are quite few in number.

She said; “Whenever people talk about us Labour Party Senators, they have to realize that there are only eight of us. And in a democracy, the minority will have their say, but at the end of the day, the majority will have their way. We will make changes that we can make. But we are also new to the Senate and we are trying to find our feet.

We are trying to get to know how the place runs, so the people will have to give us Labour Party lawmakers a little time to see the impact that we can make.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 37:11).

