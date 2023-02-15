People React to the Sight of Tinubu Trekking After Landing in Port Harcourt for a Rally

The political scene in Nigeria has been buzzing with reactions and commentary after a video of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), went viral on social media. In the video, Tinubu is seen trekking on foot in Port Harcourt after arriving for a rally, much to the surprise of many.

The video of his trekking was shared on social media platforms, and it quickly went viral, generating a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

Many Nigerians have praised Tinubu for his humility and simplicity, despite his status and influence in the country’s political space. Some have commended him for leading by example and showing that he is not above the people he seeks to represent. Others have pointed out that his actions starkly contrast with the lavish lifestyle often associated with Nigerian politicians.

On the other hand, some have criticized Tinubu for what they perceive as a political stunt aimed at endearing himself to the people of Rivers State ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial elections. Some have also argued that the video was carefully choreographed to show Tinubu in a positive light and that he may not have trekked as far as the video suggests.

Regardless of the motivations behind Tinubu’s actions, the video has sparked a much-needed conversation about the role of politicians in Nigerian society. It has highlighted the need for politicians to connect with the people they seek to serve and to prioritize the needs of the masses above their interests.

