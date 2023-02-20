‘People Of South-east Will Vote For Tinubu, He Is A Very Good Administrator’ – Orji Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator, Orji Kalu has given his verdict on the upcoming election stating reasons why Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the presidential election. Kalu also made it known that Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike supports Tinubu for the presidential election.

In the online interview with Channels Television, Orji Kalu said:

“Tinubu will be winning because they know that Tinubu’s President will help us to have a stepping stone, to have a free market. So, people of southeast will vote for Tinubu, don’t be disturbed about what is happening there, let everybody vote according to his conscience. Tinubu is a very good administrator, he can delegate the job. He lives in the headquarters of the entrepreneurs, where I live in Lagos. All the presidential candidate live in Lagos, we all live there, we are businessmen there and Tinubu lives at the middle of the entrepreneurs of Nigeria. So he is going to have a partnership between the private sector and government which is very much not seen today. So Tinubu will be a man of tomorrow like he was in Lagos. The G5 Governors are going to be a big factor and the 21 or 22 Governors of APC are ready for Tinubu.”

Though there is no clear evidence that the G5 Governors are endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but Orji Kalu made it clear that the G5 Governors will be a big factor in the presidential election.

