People Obey IPOB Sit-At-Home Order To Avoid Death- Hope Uzodinma

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State, claimed on Thursday that residents in the southeast adhere to the Indigenous residents of Biafra’s (IPOB) directive to stay indoors out of fear of being assassinated.

He made the statement following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he had requested an appointment on behalf of the leaders of the region.

He claimed that because IPOB is a non-state entity and without the capacity to issue an order, locals choose to avoid the region due to the high rate of violent crime there.

“The situation in the southeast is not as straightforward as some people think,” he declared. No state, zone, local government, or federal authority has issued an order requiring people to stay at home.

But the reality is that our people are extremely terrified to leave their homes due to the high level of insecurity.

“The manipulation of perception is what we’re aiming for. Therefore, people are too afraid. Otherwise, it would be impossible for non-state actors to enforce a sit-at-home order.

Source- Nigerian Tribune

